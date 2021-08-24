Hunter Engineering Announces Three-Year Warranty for All Replacement Parts

Hunter Engineering has announced an all-inclusive three-year replacement parts warranty, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021. Any equipment installation taking place in 2021 is covered under the new policy.

The new document standardizes the warranty for all Hunter replacement parts and product levels, allowing for a consistent and easily communicated degree of coverage across the board.

“We have the best equipment in the world, and now this comprehensive warranty fully reflects that,” said John Zentz, senior vice president of sales for Hunter. “Given the standard of engineering excellence that we’ve worked so long to establish, we have no hesitation including a three-year warranty on everything we produce.”

Labor retains its original six-month warranty. The new policy also includes some minor limitations for consumables and commodity components.

