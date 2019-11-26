Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer of the Year

Hunter Engineering announced it was named the SEMA Manufacturer of the Year at the 2019 SEMA Industry Awards Banquet for making outstanding strides in the manufacturing category.

The SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient meets rigorous criteria, including demonstrating outstanding business practices, establishing innovative processes and products, investing in the well-being of employees, exhibiting a high-degree of corporate responsibility, protecting company brand equity and providing exceptional customer service to customers.

At the 2019 SEMA Show, Hunter professionals welcomed several thousand customers from U.S. and international markets. The company demonstrated most of its product line at the show, including nine new products and 15 enhanced products.

“We are proud to be a part of SEMA and receive the industry’s top Manufacturer of the Year award,” said Beau Brauer, president of Hunter Engineering Company.

The SEMA Manufacturer or the Year award was established to honor a manufacturing company for outstanding contributions to the automotive industry during the past 12 months.

Hunter Engineering Company is a global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. For more information on the company, visit hunter.com.