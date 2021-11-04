Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Continues SEMA Excitement with Online Expo

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

For all those unable to attend SEMA in Las Vegas this year, Hunter Engineering is bringing the excitement of the show directly to their customers.

Hunter Expo 2021, Hunter’s post-SEMA special event, allows convenient participation for anyone from anywhere.

The digital experience will showcase more than a dozen video demonstrations of the new Hunter products launched this year at SEMA, as well as a number of enhancements across Hunter’s entire equipment lineup.

The expo will run from Saturday, Nov. 6 until Friday, Nov. 19, and feature special limited-time financing offers on all Hunter equipment.

Additionally, the site allows for Hunter’s extensive network of local business consultants to tailor a custom experience for shop owners and managers by focusing on the particular premium Hunter equipment that best fits their individual needs.

“With the launch of new products like the SmartWeight Elite wheel balancer, the Quick Check Commercial unmanned inspection system and the Collision Alignment System, this is a great opportunity for shops to invest in new equipment,” said John Zentz, senior vice president of global sales for Hunter. “With a custom experience available, clients can quickly get all of the information they need to take advantage of this exciting event.”

To take part in the Hunter Expo and learn more about the time-sensitive financing offers, visit hunter.com/expo to schedule a meeting with your local Hunter team.

In this article:
