For all those unable to attend SEMA in Las Vegas this year, Hunter Engineering is bringing the excitement of the show directly to their customers.

Hunter Expo 2021, Hunter’s post-SEMA special event, allows convenient participation for anyone from anywhere.

The digital experience will showcase more than a dozen video demonstrations of the new Hunter products launched this year at SEMA, as well as a number of enhancements across Hunter’s entire equipment lineup.

The expo will run from Saturday, Nov. 6 until Friday, Nov. 19, and feature special limited-time financing offers on all Hunter equipment.

Additionally, the site allows for Hunter’s extensive network of local business consultants to tailor a custom experience for shop owners and managers by focusing on the particular premium Hunter equipment that best fits their individual needs.