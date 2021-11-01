Connect with us

Hunter Engineering Introduces Collision Alignment System

Hunter Engineering has introduced the new Collision Alignment System, built with specific collision procedures to surface important additional measurements and uncover hidden damage right away.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hunter will be exhibiting the new collision aligner in booth no. 43017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas.

At the heart of the Collision Alignment System is Hunter’s just-released WinAlign 17 software. Collision Alignment automatically guides the technician through a workflow of five essential diagnostic measurements, blueprinting the full alignment before work begins.

The five collision-specific measurements are:

  • toe out on turn
  • maximum steer
  • ride height
  • suspension body dimension audit
  • steering axis inclination

These measurements eliminate extra days of cycle time that occur when problems are discovered too late. Examples include a damaged subframe or unibody, damaged lower control arms, shifted axles or bent spindles.

Pre- and post-alignment readings and graphically enhanced printouts ensure thorough documentation for insurance purposes. Discovering repairs early also avoids the need to submit a supplement.

“What makes the Collision Alignment System so powerful is its ability to quickly and easily capture diagnostic measurements in addition to the standard primary measurements, allowing for a more complete estimate before the repair even begins,” said Kaleb Silver, director of product management for Hunter. “Too often today, issues are discovered during the alignment procedure after the repair, delaying vehicle delivery and adding rental days. The Collision Alignment System will help identify these hidden problems right away.”

For collision shops doing ADAS work instead of subletting it, the system integrates with Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool, capable of guiding the technician through ADAS calibrations for more than 25 million vehicles.

For more information, click here.

