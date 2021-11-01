Hunter Engineering Introduces Collision Alignment System

Hunter Engineering has introduced the new Collision Alignment System, built with specific collision procedures to surface important additional measurements and uncover hidden damage right away.

Hunter will be exhibiting the new collision aligner in booth no. 43017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas.

At the heart of the Collision Alignment System is Hunter’s just-released WinAlign 17 software. Collision Alignment automatically guides the technician through a workflow of five essential diagnostic measurements, blueprinting the full alignment before work begins.

The five collision-specific measurements are:

toe out on turn

maximum steer

ride height

suspension body dimension audit

steering axis inclination

These measurements eliminate extra days of cycle time that occur when problems are discovered too late. Examples include a damaged subframe or unibody, damaged lower control arms, shifted axles or bent spindles.