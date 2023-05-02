Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

Hunter Engineering announced it is now providing updated alignment specifications via its award-winning, industry-standard WinAlign software.

The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign features, became available May 1.

The release covers new models — those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release — as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are new specs for more than 50 new models, and more than 80 for existing models. All versions of a particular model are included in the update, encompassing hundreds of additional vehicles.

The release also incorporates updates to other popular WinAlign features such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database and reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, safety system alignment procedures, Codelink-supported vehicles and more.

To ensure a seamless installation, Hunter customers should contact their service reps to schedule the upgrade.

Encompassing more than 30 years of continual refinement, WinAlign provides a wide range of difference-making benefits, including the fastest alignment readings in the industry, comprehensive pre- and post-alignment graphic printouts, and integration with shop and dealer management software.

WinAlign software has long been regarded as the industry standard, as evidenced by more than 100,000 units installed worldwide, including hundreds of OEM facilities. Powered by the industry’s most extensive global vehicle information database, the software is available in 42 languages and backed by a three-year warranty.

The next vehicle information database update release, which will include 2024 models, is scheduled for this fall.