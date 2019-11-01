Hunter Engineering to Participate in SCRS Repairer Driven Education at SEMA

Hunter Engineering announced it will be participating in the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the 2019 SEMA Show with the presentation, “Using Wheel Alignment to Diagnose Suspension.” The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room N241 in Upper North Hall.

Led by Hunter Engineering technical trainer John Shewbridge, the presentation, which is recommended for shop owners, managers, repair technicians and shop estimators as well as estimators from insurance companies, will increases repairers’ understanding of quality control and reducing cycle time in the collision repair industry. Topics that will be covered include diagnostic alignment angles that are available on modern wheel alignment equipment, how they are measured and what each measurement means.

Shewbridge has been an active member of the automotive and collision repair community for over 40 years. Throughout his career, he has worked as a body repair, frame and refinish technician, mechanic, estimator, collision repair manager and insurance re-inspector. For the last 14 years, Shewbridge has been an independent contractor for Hunter Engineering and is qualified to teach all levels of alignment, wheel and tire installation and vibration classes.