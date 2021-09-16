Connect with us

News

Hunter Engineering Welcomes New Managing Director of Hunter Deutschland

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hunter Engineering has welcomed Marco Kempin as the new managing director of Hunter Deutschland, GmbH.

Kempin brings strong industry experience to his new position with Hunter, most recently as managing director of Beissbarth, GmbH. His career has included roles in finance, sales, and plant and product management with both Bosch and Beissbarth. 

Kempin is also vice president, finance for ASA e.V., and a member of the board of advisors to asanetwork, GmbH.

“We’re very excited about the future of Hunter Deutschland under Marco’s leadership,” said John Zentz, senior vice president, global sales, Hunter Engineering. “Marco brings substantial industry experience, leadership abilities and a wealth of automotive knowledge that will provide great service and benefits to Hunter Engineering and the German marketplace.” 

Married with two children, Kempin is active in mountain biking, hiking and downhill skiing, while also serving as a volunteer fireman. He is fluent in German, English and Italian. 

Kempin will assume his new position on Oct. 1. 

