Connect with us

News

Hunter Engineering YouTube Channels Top 20K Subscribers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hunter Engineering announced that its two YouTube channels now have more than 20,000 total subscribers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The main Hunter channel and the Hunter Learning Channel provide 393 informational and instructional videos for both the consumer and professional audience. The videos have captured more than 5.6 million views to date.

The main channel recently passed 10,000 subscribers, while the Hunter Learning Channel, the only dedicated learning channel in the aftermarket industry, will do so in the coming months at the current rate.

The number of subscribers, views and videos all lead the industry, according to Hunter.

The main channel not only provides information on Hunter products but also educates consumers on the importance of properly maintaining their vehicles. The Hunter Learning Channel provides detailed, in-depth demonstrations on making the most productive use of Hunter tire changers, alignment systems, brake lathes, inspection equipment, diagnostic scan tools and ADAS calibration equipment.

Advertisement

Hunter typically produces 40 to 50 new videos every year.

“The success we’ve had with our videos is testament to how eager the automotive service industry is for authentic, reliable information and clear, hands-on demonstrations of techniques and equipment,” said Tommy Maitz, senior manager, digital marketing for Hunter. “We work hard to meet that need, and we’re going to continue to meet it by producing video content people want to see.”

To learn more, visit the Hunter Engineering and Hunter Learning YouTube channels.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Westside Paint & Supply

News: Videos of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement

on

Hunter Engineering YouTube Channels Top 20K Subscribers

on

ASA Announces New Membership Model

on

NABC F.R.E.E. Event Educates First Responders in Virginia

on

ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Plastic Headlight Repair
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: ASA Announces New Membership Model

News: NABC F.R.E.E. Event Educates First Responders in Virginia

Management: Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO Collision Operator’s Story

News: Hunter Engineering YouTube Channels Top 20K Subscribers

News: ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Plastic Headlight Repair
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zendex Tool Corporation

Zendex Tool Corporation
Contact: Al Coccaro
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!
Connect
BodyShop Business