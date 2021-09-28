Hunter Engineering announced that its two YouTube channels now have more than 20,000 total subscribers.
The main Hunter channel and the Hunter Learning Channel provide 393 informational and instructional videos for both the consumer and professional audience. The videos have captured more than 5.6 million views to date.
The main channel recently passed 10,000 subscribers, while the Hunter Learning Channel, the only dedicated learning channel in the aftermarket industry, will do so in the coming months at the current rate.
The number of subscribers, views and videos all lead the industry, according to Hunter.
The main channel not only provides information on Hunter products but also educates consumers on the importance of properly maintaining their vehicles. The Hunter Learning Channel provides detailed, in-depth demonstrations on making the most productive use of Hunter tire changers, alignment systems, brake lathes, inspection equipment, diagnostic scan tools and ADAS calibration equipment.
Hunter typically produces 40 to 50 new videos every year.
“The success we’ve had with our videos is testament to how eager the automotive service industry is for authentic, reliable information and clear, hands-on demonstrations of techniques and equipment,” said Tommy Maitz, senior manager, digital marketing for Hunter. “We work hard to meet that need, and we’re going to continue to meet it by producing video content people want to see.”
To learn more, visit the Hunter Engineering and Hunter Learning YouTube channels.