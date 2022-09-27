 Hunter Engineering's 1708-T Alignment Guide Now Available Online
Hunter Engineering's 1708-T Alignment Guide Now Available Online

News

Hunter Engineering's 1708-T Alignment Guide Now Available Online

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Previously available in print only, Hunter Engineering is now making its 1708-T Alignment Guide available to Hunter customers via the HunterNet 2 portal at no charge.

Updated twice yearly and representing a $19.99 value, the guide has been a staple of point-of-sale counters for years, serving as the go-to source for service advisors quoting alignment work, and more recently, ADAS requirements.

“Hunter is excited to offer the Alignment Guide in an easy-to-access digital version,” said Alan Hagerty, product manager for HunterNet 2 . “Now shops don’t have to worry about having the most recent print version immediately at hand. Simply log in to HunterNet 2 from anywhere to access the latest information in seconds.”

The comprehensive document guides shops on vehicle suspension adjustments, as well as any electronic resets or calibrations required after wheel alignment. With such resets necessary for more than 126 million vehicles on the road today, these procedures offer a large, added revenue opportunity per the manufacturers’ service and safety requirements.

“The Alignment Guide is intuitive and easy to use, with linked table of contents, quick search capability and full-screen display,” said Hagerty. “Shops can always have the latest version online, with no reordering of printed copies necessary.”

HunterNet 2 is a free customer portal that automatically provides shop owners with equipment intelligence for all their Hunter-connected equipment, whether a single location or multiple rooftops. Managers can track their return on investment, receive daily reports, analyze trends, formulate goals, order consumables 24/7 and now access important service information.

For more information, contact your local Hunter business consultant at hunter.com/contact.

In this article:
