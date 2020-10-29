Connect with us

Hunter Expands Innovation Expo Due to Popularity

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Due to overwhelming demand, Hunter has announced new openings for the Hunter Innovation Expo. Previously planned to webcast multiple times Nov. 3-5, open viewing for registrants is now available all day Friday, Nov. 6. Exclusive show specials for the show will expire Saturday, Nov. 7.

The fast-paced event will feature a series of 20- to 30-minute videos involving hands-on demonstrations of over 20 never-before-seen products and enhancements. Promotional offers will be available exclusively for participants.

Hunter Engineering Company is the global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. Hunter equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

To register for the Hunter Innovation Expo, click here.

