Susan Givens, publisher of AutoSuccess, speaks with Sean Price, director of sales operations at BendPak, about the groundbreaking Octa-Flex Series concept two-post lift. Price introduces the lift as a world-first with eight lifting arms, emphasizing its innovative design and functionality.

The concept behind Octa-Flex draws parallels to automakers’ use of concept cars to showcase cutting-edge technology. Price shows off the lift’s versatility, with four additional lift assist arms augmenting the traditional benefits of a two-post lift.