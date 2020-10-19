Connect with us

Hunter Launches Virtual Hunter Innovation Expo

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter announced it has launched the brand-new Hunter Innovation Expo, which will be webcast multiple times from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 and will involve equipment demonstrations and exclusive promotional offers for participants.

The fast-paced event will feature detailed, hands-on demonstrations of over 20 never-before-seen products and enhancements.

“We are very excited to launch the Hunter Innovation Expo and have participants experience the event from wherever they choose,” said John Zentz, senior vice president of global sales for Hunter. “This is a record year for new and enhanced products from Hunter, and we are ecstatic to share new equipment and exclusive promotions that shops will not want to miss. Please join us for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Be sure to watch the fun and fast-paced event to get your promo code for exclusive equipment deals only available during Hunter Innovation Expo Nov. 3-5, 2020.

To register for the 2020 Hunter Innovation Expo, click here.

