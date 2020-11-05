Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

Hunter is proud to announce a new 35,000-lb. heavy-duty four-post lift, the L494HD. See it in action at the Hunter Innovation Expo, webcasting this week until Nov. 6.

The new lift is everything you need for fast and efficient heavy-duty alignment and service. The L494HD starts with galvanized runways capable of servicing vehicles with up to a 320-in. wheelbase. The galvanized runways offer the best in corrosion protection for your investment.

Hunter’s L494HD comes alignment ready with turnplate pockets and slip plates for servicing standard vehicles because Hunter knows most fleet and HD customers are not exclusively heavy duty.

The new lift can be equipped with optional Powerslide and FIA turnplates and slip plates. This saves time by eliminating trips around the truck when locking and unlocking plates. The aligner can be connected to control all lock and unlock functions automatically.

Additionally, optional 20,000-lb. jacks can be added for wheel-free service, and optional LED AlignLights make service easier and safer by illuminating the underside of the vehicle.