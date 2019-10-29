Body Shop Business
Hunter to Showcase Alignment and Calibration Equipment at SEMA

Hunter Engineering announced it will be demonstrating its new HawkEye Elite aligner and Autel’s MaxiSys ADAS Calibration Kit integration at the 2019 SEMA Show Nov. 5-8 at booth no. 41013 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The new integration is made possible through a new ADAS camera accessory kit by Hunter that streamlines the calibration process and reduces time to position an aftermarket ADAS fixture by 50 percent or more.

ADAS cameras from Hunter’s optional accessory kit can be attached to the crossbar of an Autel MaxiSys ADAS fixture and connected to a HawkEye Elite aligner. After necessary adjustments, ADAS calibration can be completed with an Autel MaxiSys ADAS diagnostic scan tool in minutes.

ADAS calibration is required by OEMs following various events, including wheel alignment, part replacement, collision and more. Hunter’s latest ADAS accessory kit in conjunction with a HawkEye Elite aligner and Autel MaxiSys ADAS Aftermarket kit better prepare customers in ADAS service to perform quick and accurate resets.

To learn more about positioning aftermarket ADAS fixtures with Hunter aligners, click here.

For more information, contact your local Hunter representative at www.hunter.com/contact-hunter.

