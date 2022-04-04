I-CAR Achieves Accreditation from IACET

I-CAR announced it has been awarded accreditation by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training). I-CAR is now the first organization within the collision repair inter-industry to achieve this rigorous accreditation following a proven, universal model for developing effective and valuable continuing education and training programs across nine IACET-recognized educational programming excellence categories.

“I-CAR’s IACET accreditation is another symbol of our commitment to top-quality industry technical education and the highest of standards for course development across our entire curriculum portfolio, further advancing I-CAR’s leadership in providing relevant, accessible collision repair education and programs,” said John Van Alstyne, president and CEO of I-CAR. “The rigor placed by our team behind delivery of I-CAR courses, now coupled with the strict requirements necessary to maintain accreditation, is unparalleled and will provide all learners from our inter-industry an advanced level of training to further their career paths.” Van Alstyne commented that the achievement can be likened to an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification within the OEM sector.

Added I-CAR Director of Protocols, Licensing and Quality Management David Parzen, “I-CAR completed an extremely thorough evaluation process and successfully demonstrated adherence to IACET standards by addressing the design, development, administration and assessment of its programs.” Parzen noted that the team at I-CAR invested untold total hours and effort towards this achievement and recognized its significance towards ensuring all I-CAR learners receive a level of education that endures the technical advancements the industry is currently facing. As an IACET Accredited Provider, I-CAR offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.

“This IACET designation further reinforces our steadfast commitment to world-class quality in leading educational programming, technical information and technical services for the inter-industry, and our organization is proud to be associated,” said Van Alstyne. “Achieving IACET accreditation is in lock-step alignment with our vision that every person in the industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform a complete, safe and quality repair for the ultimate benefit of the consumer. We are raising the bar for I-CAR and its partners, too, ensuring learners are receiving the educational experience they deserve.” IACET accreditation demonstrates the I-CAR team’s ongoing dedication to continuous improvement and supports the organization’s goal to serve the inter-industry through collaborative solutions grounded in quality, excellence and transparency.

