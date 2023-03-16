I-CAR Achieves National Recognition as Top Workplace

I-CAR announced it has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes and celebrates organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures. The award is issued annually by Energage, with a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We are grateful to receive this prestigious award and to be part of such an elite group of organizations,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “I-CAR takes pride in its strong and passionately engaged team focused on increasingly serving the industry with excellence every day. This recognition confirms efforts we have put in place to build a collaborative team and culture, and the positive impact on how we advance our important mission to ultimately ensure the safety of over 30 million drivers on the road. Receiving this award is very special because it comes directly from authentic feedback shared by our team members about their experience working for I-CAR.”

I-CAR, recognized in the small employer category (150-499 employees), has 282 full-time associates, including instructors, primarily concentrated at its training support center in Hoffman Estates, Ill., the Chicago Technical Center in Vernon Hills, Ill., and the technical center in Appleton, Wis., and also remote-based geographically across the U.S.

Top Workplaces USA recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In addition to receiving the Top Workplaces USA recognition, I-CAR also received two culture excellence awards for providing exceptional work-life balance and having highly supportive managers.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the special recognition of our collaborative culture and fantastic leadership team,” said Van Alstyne. “At I-CAR, our team members are our most highly valued asset and providing flexibility to support their personal well-being and professional development is of utmost importance.”