 I-CAR Achieves National Recognition as Top Workplace

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

I-CAR Achieves National Recognition as Top Workplace

I-CAR has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes and celebrates organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced it has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes and celebrates organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures. The award is issued annually by Energage, with a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Related Articles

“We are grateful to receive this prestigious award and to be part of such an elite group of organizations,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “I-CAR takes pride in its strong and passionately engaged team focused on increasingly serving the industry with excellence every day. This recognition confirms efforts we have put in place to build a collaborative team and culture, and the positive impact on how we advance our important mission to ultimately ensure the safety of over 30 million drivers on the road. Receiving this award is very special because it comes directly from authentic feedback shared by our team members about their experience working for I-CAR.”

I-CAR, recognized in the small employer category (150-499 employees), has 282 full-time associates, including instructors, primarily concentrated at its training support center in Hoffman Estates, Ill., the Chicago Technical Center in Vernon Hills, Ill., and the technical center in Appleton, Wis., and also remote-based geographically across the U.S.

Top Workplaces USA recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

In addition to receiving the Top Workplaces USA recognition, I-CAR also received two culture excellence awards for providing exceptional work-life balance and having highly supportive managers.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the special recognition of our collaborative culture and fantastic leadership team,” said Van Alstyne. “At I-CAR, our team members are our most highly valued asset and providing flexibility to support their personal well-being and professional development is of utmost importance.”

You May Also Like

Associations

Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

Anderson will share updates on the current PBE industry and also reveal results from his “Who Pays for What?” survey.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced that Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will keynote the PBES Conference May 23-24, 2023 at the 2023 Auto Care Connect event at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Fla.

At the 2023 PBES Conference, Anderson will share updates on the current paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry landscape and also reveal and analyze fresh survey results from his award-winning survey “Who Pays for What?” which is distributed quarterly to an audience of over 25,000 collision professionals. In recent surveys, Anderson and his team asked collision shops their views on the current distribution market and what motivates them in the selection of their manufacturers, suppliers and paint lines.  

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CAR Coalition Announces PartsTrader as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition announced that PartsTrader has joined the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Dent Fix MAXI DF-505 Featured on LNC Collision YouTube Channel

Dent Fix’s MAXI DF-505 Steel Dent Pulling Station was recently featured on LNC Collision’s YouTube channel with over 393,000 subscribers. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Winter Registration Deadline March 31

The winter registration deadline for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing and recertification is March 31.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held March 15

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held March 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Women Leaders

Fix Auto USA announced it is highlighting the women who embody the Fix Auto USA advantage for Women’s History Month.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during June 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG, Tasca Racing Announce 2023 Sponsorship

New paint scheme unveiled for PPG Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers