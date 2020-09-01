Connect with us

I-CAR Announces 2020-21 Board Officers, Executive Committee Members

I-CAR has announced its 2020-2021 board officers and Executive Committee members, following a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee and ratified by the I-CAR Board on Aug. 26:

Kyle Thompson, I-CAR board chairman
  • Kyle Thompson, USAA, chair
  • Jim Guthrie, Car Crafters, vice chair
  • Mark Allen, Audi of America, treasurer
  • Dan Friedman, Enterprise, secretary
  • Tim O’Day, Gerber Collision & Glass, immediate past chair

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I am thrilled to serve alongside some of the most respected and knowledgeable leaders in the collision repair inter-industry, in continued pursuit of I-CAR’s now 41-year mission of improving the quality, safety and efficiency of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and consumer,” said I-CAR Board Chair Kyle Thompson of USAA. “The collective experience and insights of my fellow Executive Committee members, along with the exceptional perspectives from all of our board members and our new Member Council, offer an incredible depth of knowledge, innovative thinking and business acumen for guiding us through this extraordinary era of profound change and opportunity.”

In accordance with the new Governance Model enhancements the board adopted in November 2019, ultimately reducing the overall size of the board to 13 to 17 members, the number of board officers and Executive Committee members was equitably reduced from seven members to five members. For more information, click here.

Additionally, the board chair and immediate past chair positions are now two-year terms, while the vice chair, treasurer and secretary positions remain one-year terms. Terms for the new officers became effective immediately following the Aug. 26, 2020 board meeting.

