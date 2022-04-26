I-CAR Announces Creation of Optional ADAS Technician Role

I-CAR announced the creation of a new, optional advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) career path for collision repair professionals.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“This new optional ADAS technician role represents an incredible win for advancing the collision repair industry amid today’s `tsunami’ of highly complex vehicle repairs and is calibrated with I-CAR’s ADAS Technical Leadership Strategic Response,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. Van Alstyne noted that creation of the ADAS technician role has been in development since 2019, involving the critical inputs across all segments of the industry. “I-CAR takes great care in defining industry roles; they are clearly spelled out in I-CAR’s Automotive Collision Repair Industry Knowledge and Skills Protocol,” he said. “Serving as the ‘de facto’ industry standard for baseline training requirements, the I-CAR Protocol further defines in detail the requisite knowledge and skills each key industry repair role must possess, in this case related to ADAS repairs. The Protocol in turn sets the guide rails for Platinum credentialing and the roadmap for all corresponding curriculum development, including our growing and technically deep ADAS portfolio.

Advertisement

“As with all of I-CAR’s educational programming, we followed an intentionally robust and thorough R&D process, gathering as much input as possible from all facets of the industry — from the shop floor/technicians to our OEM and insurance networks, to I-CAR’s expansive bench of technical subject matter experts as well as our Product Development Advisory Council members — which is why we couldn’t be prouder of the output of these essential and incredibly collaborative efforts.” Added Jeff Peevy, I-CAR vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services, “The new role is a direct response to accelerating industry needs to one of the fastest-growing and most technically demanding repair considerations inside the nations’ repair shops today — and that’s ADAS repairs.

Advertisement

“The need for ADAS-specific technical skills and knowledge cannot be overstated and aligns with the explosive growth of highly sophisticated ADAS-equipped vehicles on the roads today, only deepening the drive for collision repair professionals to be fully prepared to perform complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer. “The new role helps to close the knowledge and skills gap for shops, while bolstering and strengthening technical proficiency of talent which in turn allows organizations to retain — versus subletting — ADAS repair work. Shops that make a commitment to ADAS training will be head and shoulders more prepared to lead repair work in their local markets.”

Advertisement

While currently an optional role for achieving Gold Class recognition, individuals who proceed with this career path will contribute to accurate system diagnostics, repairs and calibrations in addition to potentially creating a new revenue stream for shops that can capture more value-add by repairing ADAS-equipped vehicles, Peevy explained. For a technician, it is a career path that leads to Platinum status upon completion of ProLevel 3. “It is a great fit for anyone interested in advanced technologies and is another path for learners to achieve Platinum while expanding knowledge and skills in a new role,” said Peevy. “And the entire ADAS course portfolio is accessible to all industry individuals who wish to understand the latest in technology, whether pursuing the new role or just interested in learning more about the cars we repair and drive.”

Advertisement

Requirements for the optional ADAS role will include I-CAR’s new, to-be-released capstone; a two-day ADAS hands-on skills development (HOSD) course that is nearing final stages of development. This instructor-led course will be released in 2022 and will be taught by I-CAR experts at the new Chicago Technical Center, which is dedicated to the latest technologies impacting collision repair. “The new ADAS role and our growing ADAS course offerings reinforces I-CAR’s commitment to comprehensive, relevant educational programming that raises the bar for the entire inter-industry and advances our mission-based work: to equip every person in the collision repair industry with the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer,” said Van Alstyne.

Advertisement