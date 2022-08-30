 I-CAR Announces New Board Chair
BodyShop Business

I-CAR Announces New Board Chair

Mitchell Accelerates Total Loss Settlements for Auto Insurers, Policyholders

CARB Requires Manufacturers to Provide Service Information for EVs

Cost of Car Ownership in U.S. Increases 5%
News

I-CAR Announces New Board Chair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The I-CAR Board of Directors has announced its 2022-2023 board chair and executive committee members, following a nomination process by the I-CAR Board Governance and Nominations Committee, and ratified by the I-CAR Board on Aug. 24.

Jim Guthrie, the new board chair of the I-CAR Board of Directors

Jim Guthrie, president of Car Crafters, Inc., has been elected to the role of board chair. Guthrie has served as vice chair since 2020, has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2018, and has served on the I-CAR board since 2016.

Members of I-CAR’s Executive Committee were also announced:

  • Chair: Jim Guthrie, Car Crafters, Inc. 
  • Vice Chair: Chris Evans, State Farm Insurance 
  • Secretary: Jennifer Goforth, General Motors
  • Treasurer: Dan Friedman, Entegral
  • Immediate Past Chair: Kyle Thompson, USAA

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue serving I-CAR on behalf of the inter-industry as I-CAR board chair during one of the most challenging and exciting eras of automotive and collision repair innovation,” said Guthrie. “Together with Chris Evans, our new vice chair, the other members of the Executive Committee and our broader board, we remain steadfast in advancing I-CAR’s mission: to deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, services and solutions for the collision repair inter-industry. We walk together with I-CAR staff, instructors and volunteers, with dedication to helping our industry repair cars right for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”

The I-CAR board of directors is comprised of representatives from the following industry segments: collision repair; insurance; vehicle manufacturers; tools, equipment & supplies; education and training; and related industry services.

The board chair and immediate past chair positions are two-year terms, while the vice chair, treasurer and secretary positions are one-year terms. Terms for the new officers became effective immediately following the Aug. 24, 2022 board meeting.

