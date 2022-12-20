 I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course - BodyShop Business
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

on

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

on

CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

on

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program
Advertisement

Auto Body Consolidation Outlook for 2023, Part 2

Will the bull market of consolidation continue to charge in 2023?

Stellantis/FCA Forward-Facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Consolidators: Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

News: CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

News: I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

Associations: SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Current Issues

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR has announced open enrollment of its new Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 course.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Led by I-CAR’s team of technical experts, the one-hour online course looks ahead at the scale and scope of today’s technology-driven era of repairs, including the impact of current and emerging advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 also previews some of the advanced materials and technologies of 2023 vehicles, including redesigned models and retired models that have been brought back to life. The course, which is ideal for anyone/any role within the collision repair industry, also provides a glimpse of 2024 vehicles and the anticipated trajectory of automotive technology and related repair considerations. The course is included as part of the unlimited live, online and virtual courses available with the I-CAR subscription training program and does not have any prerequisites. Collision repair professionals who do not participate in the subscription program currently may purchase the course at an affordable price via I-CAR’s website

Advertisement

“With automakers (OEMs) introducing more than 100 vehicle changes each model year, the speed with which new technologies are introduced into vehicle applications is unprecedented,” said Nick Notte, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR. “As the collision repair ecosystem continues to be redefined, this course is another intentionally-designed resource to help collision repair professionals prepare for the road ahead.”

The course is part of I-CAR’s Vehicle and Technology Specific Training portfolio of courses and reflects wide-ranging input and collaboration with OEMs in particular. Designed to help collision repair professionals obtain the required knowledge to safely and accurately repair vehicles equipped with ADAS, I-CAR’s Vehicle Technology and Trends course continues to be a perennial favorite given its relevance to any role in the collision repair inter-industry. All Vehicle and Technology Specific Training courses may be applied towards annual training credit for collision repair professionals who complete ProLevel 3 and achieve Platinum recognition in a role or for those maintaining training as non-role representatives, ensuring relevance and continued engagement with changes that impact a complete, safe and quality collision repair.

Advertisement

For a full list of I-CAR’s VTST portfolio, visit I-CAR’s course catalog.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Announces 2022 Award Winners

Associations: AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Associations: SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

Associations: AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business