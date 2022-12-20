I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

Led by I-CAR’s team of technical experts, the one-hour online course looks ahead at the scale and scope of today’s technology-driven era of repairs, including the impact of current and emerging advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Vehicle Technology and Trends 2023 also previews some of the advanced materials and technologies of 2023 vehicles, including redesigned models and retired models that have been brought back to life. The course, which is ideal for anyone/any role within the collision repair industry, also provides a glimpse of 2024 vehicles and the anticipated trajectory of automotive technology and related repair considerations. The course is included as part of the unlimited live, online and virtual courses available with the I-CAR subscription training program and does not have any prerequisites. Collision repair professionals who do not participate in the subscription program currently may purchase the course at an affordable price via I-CAR’s website.