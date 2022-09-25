I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

I-CAR announced that it will offer a variety of classroom opportunities to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills for attendees of the 2022 SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Online registration for the following topics is now open and available through Thursday, Nov. 3: Initialization and Calibration of Electronic Systems

Coordinate the Repair Process

Managing Quality Control

MIG Welding Technology & Applications “For the first time and exclusive to SEMA, I-CAR will be offering a MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders and other technicians,” said Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for I-CAR. “Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”

Attendees will also be able to register on-site outside I-CAR classrooms S224 and S225. In addition to these courses, I-CAR will hold a free series of live educational presentations on topics including ADAS, EVs, virtual reality and augmented reality, scanning and calibrations, welding and more at the SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish Stage. Additionally, I-CAR, a SEMA Education Partner, will participate in the free and new SEMA ADAS Showcase no. 39007 in Upper South Hall and SEMA Electrify no. 11268 in the North Hall. Individuals who take I-CAR educational training gain knowledge and credits valid toward the I-CAR Platinum designation, which is given to collision repair professionals who achieve and maintain high levels of role-relevant training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs, and which also contributes to I-CAR Gold Class recognition for their repair facility.

