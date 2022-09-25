 I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

on

Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

on

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

on

Driven Glass Shares Vision of Success at Auto Glass Week
Advertisement

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products

Collision & Classics in Beaumont, Texas, is a big fan of Evercoat's Rage Ultra Xtra product.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Nationwide Auto Body in Illinois

News: I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

I-CAR Announces On-Site Education at SEMA Show

Online registration is now open for four live courses to be offered throughout the show.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR announced that it will offer a variety of classroom opportunities to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills for attendees of the 2022 SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Online registration for the following topics is now open and available through Thursday, Nov. 3:

  • Initialization and Calibration of Electronic Systems 
  • Coordinate the Repair Process 
  • Managing Quality Control 
  • MIG Welding Technology & Applications 

“For the first time and exclusive to SEMA, I-CAR will be offering a MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders and other technicians,” said Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for I-CAR. “Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”

Advertisement

Attendees will also be able to register on-site outside I-CAR classrooms S224 and S225. In addition to these courses, I-CAR will hold a free series of live educational presentations on topics including ADAS, EVs, virtual reality and augmented reality, scanning and calibrations, welding and more at the SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish Stage. 

Additionally, I-CAR, a SEMA Education Partner, will participate in the free and new SEMA ADAS Showcase no. 39007 in Upper South Hall and SEMA Electrify no. 11268 in the North Hall.

Individuals who take I-CAR educational training gain knowledge and credits valid toward the I-CAR Platinum designation, which is given to collision repair professionals who achieve and maintain high levels of role-relevant training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs, and which also contributes to I-CAR Gold Class recognition for their repair facility.

Advertisement

To register for these classes, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte Announces Resignation

Consolidators: Kepner’s Precision Auto Krafters Joins 1Collision

News: Events of the Week

News: NTSB Calls for Alcohol Detection Systems in All New Vehicles

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business