I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role

I-CAR has announced the addition of Scott Kaboos, a 20-year industry veteran, to the newly created position of principal, OEM technical lead. Kaboos will also serve as a collision repair subject matter expert (SME).

Scott Kaboos, I-CAR’s new principal, OEM technical lead Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda’s Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs. Kaboos’s responsibilities will involve further building I-CAR’s technical collaboration with all vehicle manufacturers, including collaborative curriculum, training, technical information and technical services initiatives. He will also serve as a SME, contributing broadly as a member of the organization’s expanding technical SME team and imparting technical expertise to all I-CAR products, programs and services.

“Scott brings deep industry knowledge and experience with an OEM perspective,” said John Van Alstyne, president and CEO of I-CAR. “He compliments our expanding technical team and reinforces our commitments to technical leadership and deeper and broader OEM collaboration.” Beyond Honda, Kaboos earlier served as an instructor at both the college level and with I-CAR, and he started his collision repair career as a structural repair technician, all relevant to his new role. He holds several individual industry achievements, including I-CAR Platinum, ASE Master Collision Technician as well as AMAM (Accredited Master Automotive Manager) and AMCE (Accredited Master Collision Repair Estimator) designations.

“Over the past two years, we have been focused on expanding and elevating I-CAR’s technical capabilities and capacity to keep pace with the extraordinary acceleration of technical knowledge, skills and information our industry needs to perform ‘complete, safe and quality repairs’ on the advanced vehicles of today — and tomorrow,” said Jeff Peevy, vice president, Technical Products, Programs and Services, I-CAR. “The addition of Scott further rounds out I-CAR’s technical team, joining Bud Center, director, Technical Products & Curriculum, Dirk Fuchs, director, Technical Programs & Services and Niel Speetjens, senior manager, ADAS/EV Lab Research & Specialty Training — the latter two joining I-CAR in 2021, with both bringing technical expertise in ADAS and electric vehicle technologies.”

