I-CAR Awards Corporate Gold Class Status to Auto Club Enterprises Insurance

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced it has awarded Insurance Gold Class business recognition at the corporate level to Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, an achievement reserved for insurance carriers that are committed to improving the performance and quality of auto collision repairs.

The insurer’s appraiser staff has completed the auto physical damage appraiser (APDA) training requirements in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program (PDP), therefore achieving corporate Insurance Gold Class. Auto Club Enterprises’ MPR Program also recognizes I-CAR’s Welding Training & Certification as part of its network education, equipping each of its network technicians with the necessary information, knowledge and skills to perform quality welds.

“Auto Club Enterprise management’s enthusiasm and encouragement for its appraiser staff to adopt APDA training and, as a result, become a corporate Gold Class organization confirms a dedicated commitment to training throughout the organization,” said Keith Going, I-CAR principal, Insurance Business Development. “Since 2018, Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group has been one of our valued sustaining partners, and now by achieving Gold Class, it’s quite apparent just how much this insurer embraces ongoing training for its staff, collision repair networks and other stakeholders.”

That Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group achieving corporate Gold Class is a significant milestone for I-CAR as well. I-CAR currently recognizes 12 major insurance carriers as corporate Gold Class for their commitment to APDA training.

“Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group has had a longstanding commitment to collision repair training and education, and we have enjoyed our close partnership with I-CAR over the years,” said Claudia Rodriguez, vice president, Claims. “We are honored that I-CAR has recognized our training and education at its Gold Class level. Being a valued sustaining partner and achieving Gold Class corporate status will help keep our staff knowledgeable about the latest repair practices, which benefits our insured members.”

