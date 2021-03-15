The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that 27 secondary and post-secondary schools in the U.S. will benefit from Benchmark grants funded through the efforts of 10 I-CAR Committees.

A variety of fundraising methods were employed, generating $72,700 in funds that will aid the industry’s future generation in becoming prepared for a career in collision repair. Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for CREF’s 2020 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant.

“I-CAR committees supporting CREF and CTE schools has always been a high priority at I-CAR because we recognize the need for properly funded and equipped schools to train and prepare fresh, young, qualified entry-level technicians to support the needs of the collision repair industry,” said Terry Ticel, I-CAR director, Field Sales. “For 2021, I-CAR committees are engaged in a more robust strategy to be even more focused on and visible in the CTE schools. We now also have six regional business development principles throughout the United States available to support CTE administrators and instructors with any interest, support or needs they may have.”

Added CREF Director of Operations and Administration Melissa Marscin, “The Collision Repair Education Foundation is proud to have so many dedicated industry partners supporting collision education. Collision repair training programs are facing tremendous budgetary pressure. It is difficult for many to even maintain their program at current capabilities, let alone afford to invest in increasing their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs. The Benchmark Grants are designed to help collision schools get the much-needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities.”