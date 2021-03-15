Connect with us

News

I-CAR Committees Raise Funds for 27 Schools Through CREF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that 27 secondary and post-secondary schools in the U.S. will benefit from Benchmark grants funded through the efforts of 10 I-CAR Committees.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A variety of fundraising methods were employed, generating $72,700 in funds that will aid the industry’s future generation in becoming prepared for a career in collision repair. Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for CREF’s 2020 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant.

“I-CAR committees supporting CREF and CTE schools has always been a high priority at I-CAR because we recognize the need for properly funded and equipped schools to train and prepare fresh, young, qualified entry-level technicians to support the needs of the collision repair industry,” said Terry Ticel, I-CAR director, Field Sales. “For 2021, I-CAR committees are engaged in a more robust strategy to be even more focused on and visible in the CTE schools. We now also have six regional business development principles throughout the United States available to support CTE administrators and instructors with any interest, support or needs they may have.”

Added CREF Director of Operations and Administration Melissa Marscin, “The Collision Repair Education Foundation is proud to have so many dedicated industry partners supporting collision education. Collision repair training programs are facing tremendous budgetary pressure. It is difficult for many to even maintain their program at current capabilities, let alone afford to invest in increasing their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs. The Benchmark Grants are designed to help collision schools get the much-needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities.”

Advertisement

The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2021 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in March 2021.

The 10 I-CAR Committees and the grants they bestowed include:

Atlanta I-CAR Committee

  • Athens Tech College (Athens, Ga.): $3,000
  • Chattahoochee Technical College (Jasper, Ga.): $3,000
  • Etowah High School (Woodstock, Ga.): $1,000
  • Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, Ga.): $3,000
  • North Georgia Technical College (Clarkesville, Ga.): $3,000
  • Pauling County High School (Dallas, Ga.): $5,000

Broward County I-CAR Committee

  • Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood, Fla.): $1,000

Central Massachusetts I-CAR Committee

  • Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School (Marlboro, Mass.): $2,500

Columbus Collision Education Group

  • EHOVE Career Center (Milan, Ohio): $500
  • Fort Hayes Career Center (Columbus, Ohio): $500
  • Four County Career Center (Archbold, Ohio): $500
  • Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio): $500
  • Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio): $500

Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee

Advertisement
  • Forbes Road Career & Technology Center (Monroeville, Pa.): $3,700
  • Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School (Reynoldsville, Pa.): $9,000
  • Lebanon County Career & Technology Center (Lebanon, Pa.): $2,300
  • Pennsylvania College of Technology (Williamsport, Pa.): $1,000
  • Reading-Muhlenburg Career and Technology Center (Reading, Pa.): $3,400
  • Thomas A. Edison High School (Philadelphia, Pa.): $3,600
  • Technical College High School – Pennock’s Bridge Campus (West Grove, Pa.): $1,200

Harrisburg I-CAR Committee

  • Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Lancaster, Pa.): $3,500

Indianapolis I-CAR Committee

  • Walker Career Center (Indianapolis, Ind.): $7,000

Minnesota State I-CAR Committee

  • Hennepin Technical College (Eden Prairie, Minn.): $1,000
  • Minnesota State College Southeast (Winona, Minn.): $1,000
  • South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.): $1,000

Nashville I-CAR Committee

  • Lincoln College of Technology (Nashville, Tenn.): $5,000
  • Northwest High School (Clarksville, Tenn.): $6,000

Southern NJ I-CAR Committee

  • Hunterdon County Vocational School District (Flemington, N.J.): $7,000

Industry members interested in supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: CIF Announces CCC as First Contributor to Annual Donor Program

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion on Division of Insurance

Associations: Association News

Consolidators: Service King Expands in Texas

Advertisement

on

I-CAR Committees Raise Funds for 27 Schools Through CREF

on

ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

on

SEMA Report Reveals New Data on Classic Car Market

on

Fix Auto San Clemente Earns People's Choice Golden Ole Award
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: ASA Launches New ASA X50 Virtual Training Event

News: SEMA Report Reveals New Data on Classic Car Market

Consolidators: Fix Auto San Clemente Earns People’s Choice Golden Ole Award

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Dolphin Premium Glazes and Putties, Part 2

Associations: WIN Launches New, Expanded Website
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blair Equipment Co.

Blair Equipment Co.
Contact: Greg LondriganPhone: 800-426-7818Fax: 810-635-8277
3001 Hougen Dr, Swartz Creek MI 48473
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

News

Body Shop Owner, Father of Walmart Shooting Victim Passes Away

Associations

ASA Releases Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Shop Operations

Positive Disruption Trends for 2021

News

Smaller, Regional Auto Insurers Get Top Grades from Repairers
Connect
BodyShop Business