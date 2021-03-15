The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that 27 secondary and post-secondary schools in the U.S. will benefit from Benchmark grants funded through the efforts of 10 I-CAR Committees.
A variety of fundraising methods were employed, generating $72,700 in funds that will aid the industry’s future generation in becoming prepared for a career in collision repair. Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for CREF’s 2020 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant.
“I-CAR committees supporting CREF and CTE schools has always been a high priority at I-CAR because we recognize the need for properly funded and equipped schools to train and prepare fresh, young, qualified entry-level technicians to support the needs of the collision repair industry,” said Terry Ticel, I-CAR director, Field Sales. “For 2021, I-CAR committees are engaged in a more robust strategy to be even more focused on and visible in the CTE schools. We now also have six regional business development principles throughout the United States available to support CTE administrators and instructors with any interest, support or needs they may have.”
Added CREF Director of Operations and Administration Melissa Marscin, “The Collision Repair Education Foundation is proud to have so many dedicated industry partners supporting collision education. Collision repair training programs are facing tremendous budgetary pressure. It is difficult for many to even maintain their program at current capabilities, let alone afford to invest in increasing their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future workforce needs. The Benchmark Grants are designed to help collision schools get the much-needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities.”
The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2021 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in March 2021.
The 10 I-CAR Committees and the grants they bestowed include:
Atlanta I-CAR Committee
- Athens Tech College (Athens, Ga.): $3,000
- Chattahoochee Technical College (Jasper, Ga.): $3,000
- Etowah High School (Woodstock, Ga.): $1,000
- Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, Ga.): $3,000
- North Georgia Technical College (Clarkesville, Ga.): $3,000
- Pauling County High School (Dallas, Ga.): $5,000
Broward County I-CAR Committee
- Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood, Fla.): $1,000
Central Massachusetts I-CAR Committee
- Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School (Marlboro, Mass.): $2,500
Columbus Collision Education Group
- EHOVE Career Center (Milan, Ohio): $500
- Fort Hayes Career Center (Columbus, Ohio): $500
- Four County Career Center (Archbold, Ohio): $500
- Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio): $500
- Waite High School (Toledo, Ohio): $500
Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee
- Forbes Road Career & Technology Center (Monroeville, Pa.): $3,700
- Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School (Reynoldsville, Pa.): $9,000
- Lebanon County Career & Technology Center (Lebanon, Pa.): $2,300
- Pennsylvania College of Technology (Williamsport, Pa.): $1,000
- Reading-Muhlenburg Career and Technology Center (Reading, Pa.): $3,400
- Thomas A. Edison High School (Philadelphia, Pa.): $3,600
- Technical College High School – Pennock’s Bridge Campus (West Grove, Pa.): $1,200
Harrisburg I-CAR Committee
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Lancaster, Pa.): $3,500
Indianapolis I-CAR Committee
- Walker Career Center (Indianapolis, Ind.): $7,000
Minnesota State I-CAR Committee
- Hennepin Technical College (Eden Prairie, Minn.): $1,000
- Minnesota State College Southeast (Winona, Minn.): $1,000
- South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.): $1,000
Nashville I-CAR Committee
- Lincoln College of Technology (Nashville, Tenn.): $5,000
- Northwest High School (Clarksville, Tenn.): $6,000
Southern NJ I-CAR Committee
- Hunterdon County Vocational School District (Flemington, N.J.): $7,000
Industry members interested in supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.