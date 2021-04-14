I-CAR has announced the debut of its Year In Review – 2020, a streamlined, digital format for highlighting I-CAR’s many accomplishments and milestones during an extraordinary year.

Several of the highlights in the Year in Review include:

Enhanced membership program

All-new Learning Management System and PDP 2.0

COVID-19 industry relief program

Expansion of technical leadership

Conversion of live, in-person classroom courses to virtual, instructor-led courses during the pandemic

Increase in the number of Gold Class shops

Creation of free ADAS resources webpage

Growth of Sustaining Partner program

