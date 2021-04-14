Connect with us

I-CAR Debuts 2020 Year in Review

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR has announced the debut of its Year In Review – 2020, a streamlined, digital format for highlighting I-CAR’s many accomplishments and milestones during an extraordinary year.

Several of the highlights in the Year in Review include:

  • Enhanced membership program
  • All-new Learning Management System and PDP 2.0
  • COVID-19 industry relief program
  • Expansion of technical leadership
  • Conversion of live, in-person classroom courses to virtual, instructor-led courses during the pandemic
  • Increase in the number of Gold Class shops
  • Creation of free ADAS resources webpage
  • Growth of Sustaining Partner program

To read the full Year in Review, download the report below.

I-CAR-2020-Year-in-ReviewDownload

