I-CAR has announced the debut of its Year In Review – 2020, a streamlined, digital format for highlighting I-CAR’s many accomplishments and milestones during an extraordinary year.
Several of the highlights in the Year in Review include:
- Enhanced membership program
- All-new Learning Management System and PDP 2.0
- COVID-19 industry relief program
- Expansion of technical leadership
- Conversion of live, in-person classroom courses to virtual, instructor-led courses during the pandemic
- Increase in the number of Gold Class shops
- Creation of free ADAS resources webpage
- Growth of Sustaining Partner program
To read the full Year in Review, download the report below.