I-CAR Latest ADAS Podcast Advises to ‘Clear the Trunk’

In I-CAR’s latest ADAS-themed podcast, “Driving the Conversation: Scanning for ADAS”, asTech Executive Vice President Dan Young, CPCU, told host Stacey Moellering, associate vice president of Marketing & Segment Development for I-CAR, that identifying the right calibration equipment to reinforce precision measurements “requires focus, accuracy and a commitment to the repair procedures that are published out there.”

The precision accuracy required in calibrating today’s advanced vehicles cannot be underestimated, with everything from fuel tank levels to extra trunk weight from a set of golf clubs influencing calibration targets and variances, said Young.



“It’s such precision…and it tells you where to position the [calibration] targets, and it tells you [that] you have to have a full fuel tank [to calibrate], you can’t have your golf clubs or other things in the back of the vehicle because it changes the lie of the vehicle, wheel alignments; all those things factor in,” he said.

Young added that “exacting standards” will play a huge role in ADAS.

“I think as we move from a vehicle car base that has maybe 15% of the vehicles with full ADAS to one that’s closer to 25%, 50% and 60% in the next 24 months…we need to make sure that after they’re damaged, that this industry’s capable of fixing them in the right way.”

Young noted that precision calibrations need to be completed correctly.

“Shortcuts come at a risk, and so we always caution everyone to make sure that they’re following the OEM repair procedures.”

The “Scanning for ADAS” podcast is one of three in a recent series of ADAS-specific conversations which can be found on I-CAR’s newly created ADAS web page.

