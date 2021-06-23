Connect with us

News

I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR has announced the creation of “CHARGED for EV,” a new online electric vehicle (EV) resource to provide the inter-industry with a centralized information hub in support of the ongoing acceleration of EVs and their impact on the collision repair industry.

Advertisement

The complimentary resource features news and information relevant to EV training, EV definitions, I-CAR EV course information and the latest EV topics and trends, including insights from EV subject matter experts within I-CAR and the inter-industry.

“Since hybrid and electric vehicles first started becoming relevant, members of the collision repair industry have required as much knowledge as possible on these subjects,” said Stacey Moellering, associate vice president, Marketing & Product Management, I-CAR. “I-CAR’s team of experts continues to be on the leading edge of EV research and education, with ‘CHARGED for EV’ a convenient, one-stop resource for sharing relevant and timely information with the inter-industry.

Advertisement

“Trying to make sense of the seemingly endless supply of EV information that hits our industry daily can be a real challenge. ‘CHARGED for EV’ is designed to do the heavy lifting for you, curating the most significant and relevant news and resources in one convenient location.”

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Colorado Veteran

Consolidators: Executive Interview: Jeff McFadden, President of Service King

News: Axalta Coating Systems Appoints Jun Liao as Regional President, Asia Pacific

Associations: Barrett Smith at AASP/NJ Meeting: Insurers Are Out of Control

Advertisement

on

I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

on

1Collision Continues Expansion in Illinois

on

BASF to Launch New Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision

on

Uni-Select Appoints New President & COO of Canadian Automotive Group
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

Management: Keeping an Eye on the Future of Collision Repair

Consolidators: 1Collision Continues Expansion in Illinois

News: BASF to Launch New Cloud-Based Digital Platform for Collision

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Flexible High-Density Bumper Filler, Part 1
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pro Spot International, Inc.

Pro Spot International, Inc.
Contact: Ron OlssonFax: 760-407-1421Phone: 17604071414
5932 Sea Otter Place, Carlsbad CA 92010
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game
Connect
BodyShop Business