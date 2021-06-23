I-CAR Launches New Electric Vehicle Resource Library

I-CAR has announced the creation of “ CHARGED for EV, ” a new online electric vehicle (EV) resource to provide the inter-industry with a centralized information hub in support of the ongoing acceleration of EVs and their impact on the collision repair industry.

The complimentary resource features news and information relevant to EV training, EV definitions, I-CAR EV course information and the latest EV topics and trends, including insights from EV subject matter experts within I-CAR and the inter-industry.

“Since hybrid and electric vehicles first started becoming relevant, members of the collision repair industry have required as much knowledge as possible on these subjects,” said Stacey Moellering, associate vice president, Marketing & Product Management, I-CAR. “I-CAR’s team of experts continues to be on the leading edge of EV research and education, with ‘CHARGED for EV’ a convenient, one-stop resource for sharing relevant and timely information with the inter-industry.