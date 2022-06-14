News: NTSB: NHTSA Data on Advanced Vehicle Systems Should be Standardized
I-CAR Offers Discounted Online EV Courses in June
In recognition of National Safety Month, I-CAR has announced a special 15% discount throughout June on a package of eight online electric vehicle (EV) courses. The discount is offered during National Safety Month because a mistake during the EV repair process could seriously impact the safety of the technician, shop or the customer.
The package of online EV courses are prerequisites for a soon-to-launch, five-day EV Hands-On Skills Development (HOSD) course led by I-CAR’s technical experts at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.
The course package features the following eight prerequisites, which are offered online:
- Electrical Theory
- Circuit Measurements with a Digital Volt Ohm Meter (DVO)
- Troubleshooting Basic Electrical Circuits
- Introduction to Electric Vehicles (EV)
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Initial Inspection and Handling
- Understanding High Voltage Safety
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Damage Analysis
- Introduction to Electric Vehicle (EV) Service Considerations
“As EV repairs become more commonplace, with more than 100 makes and models either in production or in various stages of development, I-CAR has developed an exceptional package of online EV courses designed to bring clarity and guidance in keeping technicians safe and to minimize risks and errors when working on any EV vehicle, at any shop or location in the industry,” said Jeff Peevy, vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services, I-CAR.
Completion of the course prerequisites qualifies technicians for a soon-to-launch, five-day HOSD EV course offered exclusively at I-CAR’s new Chicago Technical Center (course details and registration information will be announced soon).
To access the 15% package discount, register here by June 30, 2022. NOTE: discount cannot be combined with other offerings, i.e., for I-CAR customers who are part of a training subscription plan, the eight courses are included in the unlimited live, online and virtual subscription benefit. For Gold Class shops who are not yet part of I-CAR’s training subscription plan, a 20% discount will apply for the package bundle. Finally, I-CAR Platinum Technicians are eligible for a 20% discount for the package bundle.