I-CAR Offers Discounted Online EV Courses in June

In recognition of National Safety Month, I-CAR has announced a special 15% discount throughout June on a package of eight online electric vehicle (EV) courses. The discount is offered during National Safety Month because a mistake during the EV repair process could seriously impact the safety of the technician, shop or the customer.

The package of online EV courses are prerequisites for a soon-to-launch, five-day EV Hands-On Skills Development (HOSD) course led by I-CAR’s technical experts at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.

The course package features the following eight prerequisites, which are offered online:

Electrical Theory

Circuit Measurements with a Digital Volt Ohm Meter (DVO)

Troubleshooting Basic Electrical Circuits

Introduction to Electric Vehicles (EV)

Electric Vehicle (EV) Initial Inspection and Handling

Understanding High Voltage Safety

Electric Vehicle (EV) Damage Analysis

Introduction to Electric Vehicle (EV) Service Considerations

“As EV repairs become more commonplace, with more than 100 makes and models either in production or in various stages of development, I-CAR has developed an exceptional package of online EV courses designed to bring clarity and guidance in keeping technicians safe and to minimize risks and errors when working on any EV vehicle, at any shop or location in the industry,” said Jeff Peevy, vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services, I-CAR.