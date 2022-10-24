 I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E
News

I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR announced it will be offering a free live stream featuring Emergency Response Guide (ERG) considerations for the Ford Mach-E, hosted by I-CAR subject matter experts and Ford Motor Company’s Gerry Bonanni.

Click Here to Read More
This latest episode of I-CAR’s Repairer’s Realm will take place on Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. CST. It will feature a real-time overview of the warnings associated with the Mach-E and a walk-through of the vehicle structure and repair navigation. It will also address related questions/considerations.

Launched in October 2021, Repairer’s Realm serves up dynamic, how-to demonstrations of topical repair considerations. More than 15 episodes have been created to date, with topics/demos ranging from plastic repair to steering and suspension diagnostics. 

To register for the Oct. 26 series, click here.

