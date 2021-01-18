I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, recently offered an update on I-CAR’s COVID-19 relief efforts in a blog post in the I-CAR Online Journal. The letter reads:
I-CAR was built because all six segments of the inter-industry recognized the need to put the safety of drivers first. And, though we continue our work to achieve complete, safe and quality repairs, the impact of COVID-19 affects the safety of the inter-industry in a different way – in health, in accessibility to things we need and in financial stability. We recognize the strains of this impact and are steadfast in our efforts to support the people in the industry to the best of our ability as COVID-19 continues to impact our inter-industry.
As we continue navigating this journey together, I’m pleased to share a series of updated actions, plans and policies to support I-CAR’s 2021 Industry Relief program. The program launched last March and is designed to ensure the health and safety of all, while also allowing individuals and businesses to maintain credentialing status in a viable manner and with program integrity.
Key actions, plans and policy updates effective immediately include:
For individuals and businesses located in states with COVID-19 policies that require I-CAR to cease in-shop delivery, or any individual or business where I-CAR is unable to deliver training due to the pandemic:
- Platinum individuals and Gold Class Businesses will have their renewal date extended 6 months from their original renewal date. Note: 2022 renewal dates remain unchanged from the original 2021 date.
- Impacted individuals with active welding certifications will have their welding certifications extended 6 months from their original renewal date.
- Please note: Impacted shops will be informed by I-CAR.
- Expanded in-shop training event policies and safety practices to keep instructors and students safe. Practices reflect the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.
- Continued, complimentary access to I-CAR’s Repairability Technical Support (RTS) portal through June 30, 2021, offering an online technical portal that provides collision repair best practices, OEM-specific searches, information and news.
- Special discounted Hands-On Skills Development course packages, in which MIG Brazing and Spot Welding courses are purchased together as a form of financial assistance for shops pursuing 50/100 scaling, with an emphasis on safety practices in eligible states.
- Recently launched Get to Gold Class package continues to provide shops with payment options to support achievement of Gold Class recognition in 2021.
- Continued access to I-CAR’s full suite of online and virtual/instructor-led, web-based training, including virtual/instructor led courses that were converted from a live, in-person format until it is safe to once again deliver in a live classroom.
Details on I-CAR’s Industry Relief Program can be found here.
I-CAR’s 42-year-old mission of advancing “Complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer” takes on new meaning in today’s world. That’s why you can count on us to remain by your side throughout these challenges, with our heartfelt thanks for your commitment to one another and support of the vision and mission of I-CAR.
Here’s to brighter days ahead, and good health to you and your family.