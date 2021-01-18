I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Click Here to Read More

I-CAR was built because all six segments of the inter-industry recognized the need to put the safety of drivers first. And, though we continue our work to achieve complete, safe and quality repairs, the impact of COVID-19 affects the safety of the inter-industry in a different way – in health, in accessibility to things we need and in financial stability. We recognize the strains of this impact and are steadfast in our efforts to support the people in the industry to the best of our ability as COVID-19 continues to impact our inter-industry.

As we continue navigating this journey together, I’m pleased to share a series of updated actions, plans and policies to support I-CAR’s 2021 Industry Relief program. The program launched last March and is designed to ensure the health and safety of all, while also allowing individuals and businesses to maintain credentialing status in a viable manner and with program integrity.

Key actions, plans and policy updates effective immediately include:

For individuals and businesses located in states with COVID-19 policies that require I-CAR to cease in-shop delivery, or any individual or business where I-CAR is unable to deliver training due to the pandemic: