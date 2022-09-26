I-CAR Offers Virtual Tour of New Technical Center

I-CAR will be offering a live, virtual walkthrough of its new Chicago Technical Center (CTC) on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at noon CST.

The new CTC facility is located in Vernon Hills, Ill. The virtual tour will provide an overview of the facility, research, training and development work that will be conducted at this facility. There will also be a Q&A with I-CAR’s technical experts as part of the event.

To register, click here.