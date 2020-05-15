Connect with us

I-CAR Opens Nominations for Two Top Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced that nominations are open for its two top 2020 industry awards: the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver award. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 31, 2020, with winners announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas. Nomination criteria and applications can be found at i-car.com/awards.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors the memory of Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision repair industry who owned and operated the first-ever Gold Class business. Now 30 years later, collision repair shops of all sizes continue to enroll their technicians in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program with the goal to achieve Gold Class. With a 23% year-to-date increase in organizations attaining Gold Class status in 2019 over 2018, for a total of 8,359 Gold Class organizations throughout the country, a commitment to training and improved business performance remains strong.

The Jeff Silver Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years. Established in 2009, the award honors Jeff Silver, one of the forefathers of the Platinum designation who embodies a true passion for training and professional growth. Platinum achievement also remains an important training priority, with a 28% increase in individuals attaining Platinum status (2019 vs. 2018). Today, there are more than 32,600 persons nationally who have achieved Platinum-level recognition, with slightly less than one-third or 9,950 individuals maintaining that status/training commitment for five years or more.

“Achieving Gold Class and Platinum are important achievements for our businesses and individuals in our industry,” said Stacey Wesselink Moellering, I-CAR AVP, Marketing & Segment Development. “Even during these difficult times of COVID-19, I-CAR felt it was important to continue the legacy and vision inherent in the recognition of both of these awards, and encourage individuals to consider applying today, nominating others or themselves.”

Nominations for The Russ Verona Award demonstrate a shop that has:

  • Held the I-CAR Gold Class designation for at least five (5) consecutive years.
  • Actively promoted Gold Class designation and training
  • Reinforced the positive image of the collision repair industry

Nominations for the Jeff Sliver Award demonstrate an individual who has:

  • Held I-CAR Platinum designation for at least five years.
  • Actively promoted the Platinum designation and training
  • Demonstrated superior work that bolsters the collision industry’s positive image.

For more information, visit i-car.com/awards.

