 I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards
I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR announced that online nominations are now open for its two top industry awards for performance year 2021. These awards — the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award — recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 29, 2022, with winners announced during 2022 SEMA Week at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors the memory of Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision repair industry who owned and operated the first-ever Gold Class business. Now, 32 years later, collision repair shops of all sizes continue to pursue Gold Class recognition by enrolling their technicians in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 8,898 Gold Class shops throughout the country. Click here for the Russ Verona Award nomination form.

The Jeff Silver Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years. Established in 2009, the award honors Jeff Silver, one of the forefathers of both the Gold Class Program and the Platinum designation. Silver is currently a Platinum Individual. This designation recognizes an individual/technician who embodies a true passion for training and professional growth. Platinum achievement remains an important training priority, with 25,132 technicians who maintained their Platinum level in 2021. Click here for the Jeff Silver Award nomination form.

“It’s gratifying to me that our top two industry awards are named after Russ and Jeff,” said Nick Notte, vice president of sales and marketing for I-CAR. “I consider them both to be mentors, having significant impact on my career. These two awards are truly as special as the industry leaders they represent.”

