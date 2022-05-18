I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards

I-CAR announced that online nominations are now open for its two top industry awards for performance year 2021. These awards — the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award — recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 29, 2022, with winners announced during 2022 SEMA Week at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors the memory of Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision repair industry who owned and operated the first-ever Gold Class business. Now, 32 years later, collision repair shops of all sizes continue to pursue Gold Class recognition by enrolling their technicians in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 8,898 Gold Class shops throughout the country. Click here for the Russ Verona Award nomination form.