 I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course
I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

Videos of the Week

New Products of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week
News

I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR recently opened registration for the newly launched Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development course led exclusively by the technical experts at I-CAR’s new state-of-the-art Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.

I-CAR’s state-of-the-art ADAS Lab at their Chicago Technical Center

This new hands-on skills course will serve as the capstone to the ADAS Technician role launched this year for individuals pursuing Platinum recognition in this emerging technology. The recently launched hands-on course follows an intensive pilot course process involving the review and feedback from OEMs and subject matter experts throughout the inter-industry.

“This specialized Static ADAS HOSD course helps technicians navigate the static calibration process, from locating and understanding procedures to OEM-specific best practices, learning how to diagnose, troubleshoot and calibrate sophisticated systems, ensuring they are operating as designed for the ultimate benefit of consumer safety and satisfaction,” said Bud Center, I-CAR director, Technical Products and Curriculum.

“Our state-of-the-art ADAS Lab at the CTC offers the ideal learning environment, as it is designed to include all of the appropriate tools, equipment and space, along with the expert instruction necessary to help technicians build confidence and proficiency in all aspects of the repair and calibration process — from understanding ADAS operations and features to their architecture and the relationships these systems have to one another and other vehicle systems.”

The Static ADAS Calibration course requires completion of 11 online prerequisite courses prior to registration to ensure learners are prepared for the advanced, hands-on learning experience at the CTC.
To register for the Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development course, click here.

