I-CAR Opens Registration for New Static ADAS Calibration Course

I-CAR recently opened registration for the newly launched Static ADAS Calibration 3-Day Hands-On Skills Development course led exclusively by the technical experts at I-CAR’s new state-of-the-art Chicago Technical Center (CTC) in Vernon Hills, Ill.

I-CAR’s state-of-the-art ADAS Lab at their Chicago Technical Center This new hands-on skills course will serve as the capstone to the ADAS Technician role launched this year for individuals pursuing Platinum recognition in this emerging technology. The recently launched hands-on course follows an intensive pilot course process involving the review and feedback from OEMs and subject matter experts throughout the inter-industry. “This specialized Static ADAS HOSD course helps technicians navigate the static calibration process, from locating and understanding procedures to OEM-specific best practices, learning how to diagnose, troubleshoot and calibrate sophisticated systems, ensuring they are operating as designed for the ultimate benefit of consumer safety and satisfaction,” said Bud Center, I-CAR director, Technical Products and Curriculum.

