I-CAR Participates in SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

I-CAR has announced its continued participation in the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC), an event recognizing excellence in career and technical education.

Now in its 45th year of serving the collision repair industry, I-CAR provides educational programming, technical information and services, and talent crisis solutions for the industry and its related value chain. For several decades, I-CAR volunteers, instructors and employees have been volunteering with SkillsUSA on a local and national level and providing essential materials, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and welding coupons, for competitors to use.

This year marks the second consecutive year I-CAR and its Collision Careers talent attraction platform will have a robust exhibit presence at this event. Through its active partnership with SkillsUSA, I-CAR engages with educators, students and parents to highlight its resources, such as Collision Careers, aimed at attracting and retaining entry-level technicians in the collision repair industry. Support at the 2024 event will include:

A booth adjacent to the Collision Repair Competition where attendees can learn more about the resources and education Collision Careers and I-CAR can offer as they kickstart their career and also watch the competition livestream

Competitor PPE materials to help ensure and reinforce safety in collision repair, and swag gift bags with materials that celebrate the competitors and their dedication to their craft

Participation in SkillsUSA “missions,” a scavenger hunt-style event designed to encourage and inspire students’ development

Sponsorship of live streaming to bring the competitions to both in-arena attendees and families and educators watching from home, helping to spread the word about the benefits of a career in collision repair

As part of I-CAR’s industry talent initiative, I-CAR recently launched the I-CAR Academy program, further strengthening its support for career development in collision repair, and representatives will be available to support educators in learning more about the curriculum. I-CAR Academy, Collision Careers and participation in events such as SkillsUSA are all tangible achievements of how I-CAR is delivering on its commitment to provide talent crisis solutions to the industry.

“I-CAR’s longtime support of SkillsUSA is a testament to our enduring commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled collision repair professionals,” said Arianna Sherlock, senior marketing director for I-CAR. “Now, we’ve taken our participation to the next level to ensure that students interested in collision repair know they can count on I-CAR for the duration of their career to fuel their passion and support their growth in an industry that drives innovation, mobility and progress.”

The SkillsUSA National Conference is the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce, attracting over 16,000 attendees, including 6,000 state champions who compete in 115 categories for national recognition. Held annually each June, the conference is a week-long celebration of the skilled trades and the accomplishments of career-ready leaders.

For more information on SkillsUSA, visit skillsusa.org.

For more information on I-CAR, visit i-car.com.