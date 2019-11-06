I-CAR Presents Two Awards at Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast

I-CAR announced the recipients of its annual I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. The recipients were named at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The Russ Verona Memorial Award, honoring an I-CAR Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the collision repair industry, was awarded to Dalton Collision, Inc. of Blaine, Tenn. The business and its owner, Jerry Dalton, were selected for their extensive industry involvement, dedication to training, and promotion of career opportunities at career and technical schools in the local community. Under Dalton’s leadership as chairperson, the I-CAR Knoxville committee became one of the first to become an I-CAR Platinum committee. Dalton also serves as an advisory board member for two campuses of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and his shop donates collision repair supplies to local schools. In business for more than 25 years, Dalton’s Blaine shop has been Gold Class since 1998, and he also operates a second Gold Class facility in Knoxville.

The Jeff Silver Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, was presented to Ted Hayes, owner of Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, a longtime family-operated dealership in Lawrenceville, Ga. Hayes has been a Platinum-recognized individual since 2002, and his shop has been Gold Class since 1991. He has served on the ASE National Board of Directors since 2008 in various positions and is a past chair. Often in demand as a speaker, Hayes recently addressed the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education. To support future technicians with their training, Hayes provides job shadowing experiences and supplies collision repair programs at local high schools and colleges with sheet metal and spare parts for hands-on learning.

“I-CAR is proud to recognize and honor both Jerry and Ted for their deep commitment to training that supports the development of the next generation of collision repair industry professionals,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “These longtime industry leaders recognize the importance and benefits of training, knowledge and education in helping deliver complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.