I-CAR Presents Two Awards at Red Carpet Breakfast Event at SEMA

I-CAR announced the 2020 recipients of its annual Jeff Silver and Russ Verona Memorial I-CAR Awards that recognize one individual and one collision repair shop for advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry. The announcement came at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast put on by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and BodyShop Business.

Kenny Hall (left) of State Farm, winner of the Jeff Silver Award, with I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne

The Jeff Silver Award, honoring an I-CAR Platinum individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, was awarded to Kenny Hall of State Farm in Worthington, Ohio. Hall has been recognized as Platinum since March 2004. He not only serves as the Ohio I-CAR chair and committee chair of Columbus, Ohio, but is also a board of directors member, volunteer and judge for the State and National SkillsUSA competition. He truly lives and breathes the collision repair industry, as he is on the school advisory boards for six central Ohio collision programs. He also created the CCEG “Techs of Tomorrow” program to give back to students looking to work in the collision industry. Not only does Hall tirelessly promote I-CAR and the collision industry, he also serves as a board member in support of the Creative Living-Living for the Physically Disabled organization.

Scott Schaefer (left) of Schaefer Autobody Center, winner of the Russ Verona Memorial Award, with I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne

The Russ Verona Memorial Award, honoring an I-CAR Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the collision repair industry, was awarded to Schaefer Autobody Center in Webster Groves, Mo. Recognized as Gold Class since May 2006, the Webster Groves location is one of 12 owned by Scott Schaefer, president and owner. The shop promotes the I-CAR Gold Class designation to customers, insurance agencies, area schools and employees.

“Our collision repair accreditations and certifications (over 17) are the result of passion for collision repair, customer experience and diligence towards every auto repair,” said Schaefer.