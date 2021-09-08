I-CAR Publishes Best Practice for HV Disconnecting Procedure

I-CAR has announced the official release of an electric vehicle (EV) best practice guide for a high-voltage disconnecting procedure.

The comprehensive document is designed to complement OEM repair procedures, providing clear guidance for technicians in this extremely important area of EV repair, explained Jeff Peevy, vice president, Technical Products, Programs & Services for I-CAR. “As EV repairs are becoming more commonplace, with more than 100 makes and models either in production or in various stages of development, I-CAR used OEM repair procedures to create a complementary document that guides a consistent disconnecting procedure process, in hopes to eliminate any confusion in what can be a dangerous repair process,” said Peevy. “We’re bringing clarity and guidance to keep technicians safe and to minimize risks and errors for any technician, working on any EV vehicle, at any shop or location in the industry.”

Added I-CAR Manager of Repairability Technical Support and OEM Technical Relations Scott VanHulle, “The document is not a stand-alone, but developed in conjunction with OEM repair procedures. It complements their instructions. I-CAR and subject matter experts from vehicle makers, collision repairers, insurers and tool and equipment manufacturers held an EV Technical Repair Summit in May to develop, update and publish the I-CAR best practice for a high-voltage disconnecting procedure.” “This disconnecting procedure document is available to everyone in the industry,” said Dirk Fuchs, director, Technical Programs & Services for I-CAR. “This document, however, does not replace OEM repair procedures in any way but supports them. We want to keep collision repair staff safe and minimize risks and mistakes.”

