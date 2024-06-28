I-CAR Releases 2023 Impact Report

I-CAR has released its “2023 Impact Report: Leading Forward,” which highlights key achievements, initiatives and reinvestments funded by I-CAR’s Industry Impact Fund, a strategic reserve component governed by the I-CAR board for the industry’s benefit. The report demonstrates I-CAR’s continued commitment to leading the industry forward with excellence in training, technical information and collaboration in a dynamic environment impacted by increasing repair complexity and challenges in recruiting technicians.

Key highlights from the report include:

97,419 unique students trained in 2023, up 17.5% from prior year

12,121 total shops trained, a 6.5% annual increase

9,240 Gold Class repair facilities, a 4.4% annual increase, and 33 OEM and insurance network program partners relying on I-CAR training

36,119 Platinum technicians, achieved through ProLevel 3 completion and ongoing annual training

632 career technical schools using I-CAR’s education-sector curriculum

57 Sustaining Partner program members, helping to support and offset the cost of industry training

23 Industry Training Alliance Partners, offering I-CAR credit for courses taken with OEMs, suppliers and other qualified training providers

Reinvestments to Support the Industry

A healthy reserve with board oversight, funded by ongoing retained earnings, is vital to I-CAR’s ongoing operational sustainability while enabling reinvestment in strategic initiatives responsive to industry needs. I-CAR reserve levels are governed within not-for-profit best practices for organizations with similar scale of operations and service levels. Reserves are there to help weather emergencies or recessionary pressures, provide for necessary capital reinvestments and to support strategic initiatives that directly support industry needs, allowing I-CAR to self-fund versus incurring debt. I-CAR has diligently reinvested in strategic initiatives that further industry training outcomes, strategically expand services driven by industry voice and provide annual support for CREF, all geared to create industry benefits that align with I-CAR’s vision and mission. Active I-CAR Industry Impact Fund investments include:

Industry talent programming: $20.9 million over three years focusing on attracting, training and retaining technicians that will fuel the future of the industry.

$20.9 million over three years focusing on attracting, training and retaining technicians that will fuel the future of the industry. I-CAR Technical Center: $7.8 million over two years advancing emerging technologies and EV/ADAS training in best-in-class facilities.

$7.8 million over two years advancing emerging technologies and EV/ADAS training in best-in-class facilities. Advanced learning effectiveness: $1.1 million over one-and-a-half years researching emerging technologies to enhance the learning experience and education accessibility.

$1.1 million over one-and-a-half years researching emerging technologies to enhance the learning experience and education accessibility. Plus: recent investments in system enhancements, course updates and technical support.

These reinvestments have contributed to I-CAR’s strong financial position, enabling the organization to continue providing valuable training and services to the collision repair industry.

For more information about I-CAR’s achievements and financials, visit i-car.com/governance/financials.