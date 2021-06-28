Connect with us

I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program Announces New Participants

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR has announced the addition of six new organizations to its Sustaining Partner program, including:

  • AFR Insurance
  • asTech
  • CSAA Insurance Group
  • IAnet – Nationwide Appraisals
  • Kemper Insurance

With the total number of participants now exceeding 40, I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program attracts a wide range of organizations from within the inter-industry as OEMs, insurers, information/service providers and suppliers continue to realize its value in building a stronger collision repair industry.

“Sustaining Partners support I-CAR’s vision and mission of ensuring that every person in the industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer,” said Nick Notte, vice president of sales for I-CAR. “Sustaining Partners can also access the robust portfolio of I-CAR standard products and services that are relevant to their businesses.

“The program continues to achieve significant interest and excitement from a diverse range of organizations throughout the industry. We thank all of our Sustaining Partners for helping I-CAR deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand, relevant and cost-effective technical education programming and related technical support services across the industry.”

For more information, visit i-car.com/SustainingPartners.

