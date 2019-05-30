I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program Thriving One Year After Launch

I-CAR has announced that one year after the I-CAR Sustaining Partner program’s launch in early 2018, the number of partners has grown substantially to 23. With the program’s numerous benefits, I-CAR is attracting a wide range of participants from within the Inter-Industry as OEMs, insurance companies, information/service providers and suppliers continue to realize its value in supporting a healthy I-CAR.

All of these organizations have joined the Sustaining Partner program to work together to build a stronger collision repair industry. One of the program’s key goals is to generate additional funding that helps I-CAR effectively deliver quality training to collision repairers and educational institutions. Sustaining Partners also support I-CAR’s mission of ensuring that every person in the industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs. As a Sustaining Partner, participating organizations can also access the robust portfolio of I-CAR standard products and services that are relevant to their businesses.

Organizations that have recently joined the Sustaining Partner program and are realizing its value include 3M; Allstate Insurance Company; Drive; Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Hunter Engineering Company; PPG Industries; Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes; Solera Holdings, Inc.; and USAA.

These additional businesses from the Inter-Industry have already committed to the Sustaining Partner program: AkzoNobel; Autel Diagnostic Intelligence; Auto Club Enterprises; Car-O-Liner; CCC Information Services, Inc.; Chief Automotive Technologies; Collision Advice; Farmers Insurance; Intrepid Direct Insurance; LKQ Corporation; Polyvance; Precision Equipment Systems, LLC; and Pro Spot International Inc.

“I-CAR created the Sustaining Partner program to help address the industry’s technician shortage and assist all Inter-Industry stakeholders with their technical training,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR Senior Vice President, Sales. “It also makes training more accessible and less expensive for many of the future technicians who are currently attending career and technical schools. The program has achieved significant interest and excitement from a diverse range of organizations throughout the industry, which confirms our progress in becoming the ‘Even Better I-CAR’. We want to thank all of our Sustaining Partners for helping I-CAR deliver increasingly accessible, on-demand and relevant education, knowledge, skills, services and solutions to the industry.”

Additional information about the benefits of the Sustaining Partner Program is available at www.i-car.com/SustainingPartners.