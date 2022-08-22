IAA Announces Launch of CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports

Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces that non-branded, repairable IAA vehicles in Canada now include CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports. IAA’s Vehicle Details Page within the Auction Center will now provide the most comprehensive vehicle history report available in Canada.

This launch will allow buyers to fully view any available vehicle history report — with no limits or restrictions — paying only when they purchase the vehicle. The report will be available for 180 days, during which time buyers will be able to view, print and download it. CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports further improve IAA’s Interact platform, expanding IAA’s merchandising capability to provide more information on vehicles the company sells in Canada.

“CARFAX Canada maintains a strong, established reputation in the industry, and we are proud to work with them to improve buyer confidence in the integrity of IAA and the vehicles we sell,” said Blair Earle, managing director, Canada for IAA. “This CARFAX Canada integration will ensure our buyers understand more about a vehicle’s history, enabling them to make more informed buying decisions and improving the overall buyer experience.”