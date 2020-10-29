IABA to Present “Your Body Shop, Your Future” Virtual Event

The Indiana Autobody Association (IABA) announced it will be presenting a public virtual event titled, “Your Body Shop, Your Future: How the Industry is Influenced and Changes You Can Make” on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The agenda is as follows:

2-2:15 p.m. – Indiana Autobody Introduction – Andy Tylka, president of IABA

2:15-2:45 p.m. – Influencing the Government at a Shop Level – Jack Molodanof

2:45-2:55 p.m. – I-CAR Brief Update – Todd Bonecutter, I-CAR

3-4 p.m. – Positioning Yourself in the Collision Industry – Keynote/Mike Anderson

To register for this event, click here.