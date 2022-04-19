INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

INDASA USA has announced their second annual custom paint and design competition, Battle of the Boards.

Click Here to Read More

The 2021 Battle of the Boards competition produced many creative entries.

For the second year in a row, artists will showcase their unique talent and creativity to compete for the coveted 2022 Battle of the Boards champion.

The competition in 2021 was a huge success with outstanding entries from around the globe. This year’s competition will bring even more excitement with additional Battle categories and thousands in cash and valuable prizes from INDASA’s industry partners.

First-place winner in 2021 was D.Jay Gillespie.

Anyone is welcome to enter the Battle! The first 50 applicants will receive a Skateboard Connection skate deck with a free INDASA product sample kit, custom t-shirt and prepaid freight label for their board. The next 25 applicants will receive a free Skateboard Connection skate deck and prepaid return freight. All other applicants are welcome to submit their own painted skate deck for judging.

Judging will take place during INDASA USA’s Annual Open House on Aug. 12, 2022, at their corporate office and training academy in Fairfield, N.J. Anyone is welcome, so mark your calendars and join INDASA for this exciting day.