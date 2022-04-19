 INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

on

Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

on

eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Illinois Mother
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

Trending Now

News: INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

News: Milwaukee Tool Opens New Engineering Office in Chicago

News: eBay Motors Kicks Off Inaugural New York Auto Parts Show

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Illinois Mother

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

INDASA Announces Second Annual Custom Paint and Design Competition

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

INDASA USA has announced their second annual custom paint and design competition, Battle of the Boards.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The 2021 Battle of the Boards competition produced many creative entries.

For the second year in a row, artists will showcase their unique talent and creativity to compete for the coveted 2022 Battle of the Boards champion.

The competition in 2021 was a huge success with outstanding entries from around the globe. This year’s competition will bring even more excitement with additional Battle categories and thousands in cash and valuable prizes from INDASA’s industry partners.

First-place winner in 2021 was D.Jay Gillespie.

Anyone is welcome to enter the Battle! The first 50 applicants will receive a Skateboard Connection skate deck with a free INDASA product sample kit, custom t-shirt and prepaid freight label for their board. The next 25 applicants will receive a free Skateboard Connection skate deck and prepaid return freight. All other applicants are welcome to submit their own painted skate deck for judging.

Judging will take place during INDASA USA’s Annual Open House on Aug. 12, 2022, at their corporate office and training academy in Fairfield, N.J. Anyone is welcome, so mark your calendars and join INDASA for this exciting day.

Advertisement

To register or check out the 2021 skateboard decks, visit battleoftheboards.net. Space is limited so act fast.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Wake Tech Opens Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence

News: NABC Gifts Vehicles to Two Oklahoma City Veterans

News: NORTHEAST Panel Tackles How to Collect What You’re Worth

News: Penske Truck Leasing Dedicates Classroom at WyoTech

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business