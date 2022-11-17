Induction Innovations Demonstrates Inductor Max at 2022 SEMA Show

Video: Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA
Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max at the 2022 SEMA Show — an induction heater tool perfect for removing windows, bedliners, caulking, seam sealers, decals, fasteners and more. For more information, visit theinductor.com.