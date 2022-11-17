 Induction Innovations Demonstrates Inductor Max at 2022 SEMA Show
Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.
Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max at the 2022 SEMA Show — an induction heater tool perfect for removing windows, bedliners, caulking, seam sealers, decals, fasteners and more. For more information, visit theinductor.com.

