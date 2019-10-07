Induction Innovations Introduces Mini-Ductor Bearing Buddy Coil Pack

Induction Innovations, Inc. has introduced the new Bearing Buddy Coil Pack for use with the Mini-Ductor Series. The Mini-Ductor product line allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds, without the dangers of an open flame.

The Bearing Buddy Coil Pack offers two different-sized flexible coils and a heat-resistant mat. The heat-resistant mat helps extend the Bearing Buddy coil life by preventing abrasion and overheating of the coil.

The Bearing Buddy Pack (MD99-643) includes the following:

41” Bearing Buddy Coil (MD99-603)

96” Bearing Buddy Coil (MD99-XBB96)

6” x 12” Heat Resistant Insulator (MD99-612)

Compact Storage Tube

For more information, call (877) 688-9633, email [email protected] or visit www.theinductor.com.

