Industrial Finishes & Systems Adds Distribution Center in Escondido, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc., a leading distributor of automotive paint, equipment and supplies, has announced the opening of a distribution center in Escondido, Calif.

“Escondido is a very strategic market from both a geographic and business standpoint,” said Glenn Duckworth, president of Industrial Finishes & Systems. “Escondido’s position just south of our current California locations allows us to provide exceptional service to customers in the area. We look forward to bringing our broad product offerings, technical expertise, business systems and outstanding support to customers in the region.”

The new location joins Industrial Finishes’ California locations in Rancho Cordova, Fremont, Concord, Fresno, Bakersfield, Oxnard, Pacoima and City of Industry. The addition of the Escondido location brings Industrial Finishes’ total distribution centers to 33 nationwide.

Connect