Industrial Finishes & Systems Names Gay Brown Vice Chairman

Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc., a leading distributor of automotive paint, equipment and supplies, has announced the appointment of Gay Brown as vice chairman.

The daughter of Industrial Finishes Chairman Stuart Barr, Brown has extensive experience in the business and has previously filled many roles at the company. Industrial Finishes & Systems is a privately-held company owned by the Barr family.

“Gay has grown up in the business and has worked several jobs over the years,” said Barr. “More importantly, she has been steadfast in her prayers and support of our team and the entire organization.”

Added Brown, “We know that succession planning is crucial, both for our family and Industrial Finishes’ employees, customers and business partners. In addition to bridging generational transitions, my goal is to leave the organization even better than I found it. Market conditions have created a genuine need for a long-term commitment to service within our customer base, and we want to enable our team to provide an exceptionally high level of service while managing our business in a manner that honors Jesus Christ.”

“The Industrial Finishes management team is grateful to the Barr family for their unwavering support,” said Glenn Duckworth, president of Industrial Finishes & Systems. “The appointment of Gay Brown to this position reflects their commitment to our business and our continued growth. Adding to our leadership team ensures continuity as we identify future opportunities. I don’t know of another distributor with this depth of expertise on staff, and our customers will benefit greatly. As our industry undergoes significant changes in distribution and service, more customers are learning that selecting the right distribution partner is critical to their business.”

Brown will be based in Eugene, Ore., and work with Industrial Finishes’ employees and customers in each of Industrial Finishes & Systems’ markets, including automotive, recreation vehicle, aerospace and industrial.