Industry Support for SEMA Show Reaches Five-Year High in 2024 

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is preparing for a momentous event this year. More than 2,400 brands will exhibit at the 2024 SEMA Show, including hundreds of new companies revealing their products and services.

“The industry continues to innovate, creating new solutions to shape the future of automotive,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “In turn, this has fueled demand and increased sales, and the tremendous support for this year’s SEMA Show is a reflection of the growth and energy of the marketplace. The industry is eager to come together, conduct business and make connections that will result in future success.”

Among the more than 2,400 companies exhibiting at the Nov. 5-8 event in Las Vegas are iconic brands such as Flaming River; Katzkin; Kia; McLeod; Mopar/Stellantis; Snap-on; and Real Truck.

“There are many line items in Katzkin’s marketing expenses, and nothing comes close to the investment we make in attending the SEMA Show every year, but in our experience, the returns far exceed the investment,” said Miles Hubbard, creative director for Katzkin. “SEMA provides a venue unlike any other where we can launch new products, demonstrate our existing capabilities, speak face-to-face with thousands of people who work in our industry exclusively and just show off.”

Automaker Kia is returning to the SEMA Show after a brief hiatus.

“Kia has been a fan of SEMA and the larger tuner community for many years,” said Russell Wager, vice president of marketing for Kia. “This event has provided the backdrop for many of our most iconic vehicle programs, including concept versions of Stinger, Forte and Soul. We look forward to shaking things up and sharing ‘electrifying’ news once again in 2024.”

Simple Green, a global market leader in environmentally safer cleaning products, is among the hundreds of first-time exhibitors at this year’s SEMA Show.

“SEMA show attendees represent the full spectrum of auto professionals — you’ll find media, manufacturers, buyers, retailers, exhibitors, detailers, fabricators and more,” said Selena Nutter, content marketing manager for Simple Green. “This mix of tradition and experience, coupled with youthful enthusiasm and innovation, makes the SEMA Show such an attractive place for brands like Simple Green. This is an audience that is hungry for high-performance, innovative aftermarket products, which makes it the ideal place for any brand to showcase products designed for people that love vehicles both inside and out.”

In addition to connecting with thousands of leading brands, SEMA Show attendees will experience the world’s largest display of new automotive aftermarket products at the New Products Showcase, the latest vehicle builds, and new activations and areas dedicated to future technology. Showgoers can also participate in world-class education tracks and seminars, unique events and SEMA Fest, a celebration of music and car culture.

Attendees are encouraged to register early to maximize their ROI; registration is only $40 for qualified attendees who register by June 28. Participants can also make hotel reservations at guaranteed low rates exclusively for show attendees through SEMA’s official hotel provider, onPeak.

“With the latest products, leading brands, immersive experiences and thought leaders from every facet of the industry, this is a can’t miss event,” said Andy Tompkins, trade show director for SEMA. “We’re dedicated to providing attendees with an unparalleled experience that will help their business and professional career grow.”

Spaces are still available for companies who would like to exhibit and connect with tens of thousands of qualified buyers at the 2024 SEMA Show. For more information, visit semashow.com/exhibitor.

For information about the 2024 SEMA Show or to register, visit semashow.com.