Auto Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20

BodyShop Business

on

on

on

on

News

Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Nearly 900 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey – but time is running out for you to join them.

Click Here to Read More
“We’ll issue the new report early in 2022 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But it’s vital we get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can only produce state-specific reports for states where enough collision repairers participate.”

The latest Insurer Report Card is open to shops only until Monday, Dec. 20.

It asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim – and which may have some room for improvement.

The Insurer Report Card, open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

Shops that complete the Insurer Report Card and provide an e-mail address will be sent the results to share with their customers at no charge once they are compiled.

To grade the insurers, click here.

