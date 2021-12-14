Auto Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20

Nearly 900 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey – but time is running out for you to join them.

“We’ll issue the new report early in 2022 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But it’s vital we get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can only produce state-specific reports for states where enough collision repairers participate.”

The latest Insurer Report Card is open to shops only until Monday, Dec. 20.

It asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim – and which may have some room for improvement.